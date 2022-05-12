Hunt County residents this fall will have the chance to vote for a property tax freeze on homestead properties within the county owned by residents who are 65 years and older and/or disabled.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to place the measure on the ballot for the Nov. 8 elections. The vote came following an extended executive session at the close of Tuesday’s regular agenda.
“We’re doing the same thing the city of Greenville did,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall.
In November 2020, voters in Greenville approved a tax exemption for seniors, allowing the to freeze their local property taxes at the same amount year after year. Greenville residents age 65 or older can pay the same amount of city taxes year after year regardless of changes to the city’s tax rate or if the value of their property increases.
The only exception is if their tax bill were to decrease. Then they would pay the lower amount.
County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Mark Hutchins raised the possibility of such an exemption in April.
Said Stovall: “It is a tax freeze, but what we are talking about is a tax ceiling.”
While many taxing entities within Hunt County, such as cities and school districts, already have homestead property tax exemptions in place for seniors 65 and older, Hutchins’ proposal, if approved, would apply to properties countywide.
According to Stovall, the lone difference between the county’s plan and the one approved for the City of Greenville is that the measure also applies to disabled residents.
Stovall said a group had petitioned the Commissioners Court to vote immediately on putting the tax freeze in place. However, Stovall believed that doing so could be construed as a conflict of interest because three of the five members of the court would be eligible to take the exemption.
“I would agree to put it in the election and let the people decide,” Stovall said.
At a Tuesday night Greenville City Council meeting, resident James Evans complimented Stovall, Hutchins and the rest of the Commissioners Court for their action.
“This means that all of us 65 and older won’t be out in the heat of the summer like we were a year or two ago having to fill petitions … and I greatly appreciate them listening to the people, and I greatly appreciate them putting this on the ballot to let the people of Hunt County decide if they want to do this or not,” Evans said.
Stovall said expects the measure to be highly publicized during the months leading up to the election as a way to educate the public about the proposed county exemption.
