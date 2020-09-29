Hunt County has taken control of regulating the area just outside of the city limits of Campbell after city officials asked for the move.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court was scheduled during the Sept. 22 meeting to consider approving an interlocal agreement with the city of Campbell wherein Campbell cedes control of its extraterritorial jurisdiction, known as the ETJ, to Hunt County.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the idea for the agreement came from the city.
“I had a telephone call from the mayor of Campbell, asking us to take back over the subdivision control and their ETJ and this is what this is about,” Stovall said.
Extraterritorial jurisdiction is the zone that extends outside of the city limits, in which the city has some limited authority as to how development may proceed.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the city has had control of its ETJ, which allowed it to regulate all subdivision plats and approve all related permits within the zone, for about 20 years.
“They don’t want to do that anymore, they want to cede that back to the county,” Ray said, adding he’s met with city officials to come up with a comprehensive resolution returning the authority to the county. Ray said the Campbell city council approved the measure at its Sept. 21 meeting.
Stovall asked if the ETJ included a portion of an area the city of Campbell annexed a few years ago along the intersection of Interstate 30 and State Highway 50.
“It would depend on where the entrance to the property is,” Ray said.
Fees for the filing of plats and other documents would be paid directly to the county and not the city.
The resolution was approved on a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
