Hunt County is suing a Greenville company, alleging it damaged multiple county roads while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose complex for the Commerce Independent School District.
The county is seeking a temporary restraining order against CT Excavating Inc. and monetary relief of up to $1 million. The petition, filed Friday afternoon, alleges that CT Excavating “caused severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
According to the lawsuit, CT Excavating obtained a contract to perform excavation and transportation of fill dirt for the Commerce ISD project. At the start of 2023, the company began transporting tractor trailer loads of dirt from a site on Hunt County Road 4510 to the construction location.
The vehicles were often laden in excess of the allowable gross weight of 80,000 pounds, and CT was reported to have required the vehicles to obtain overweight permits, according to the lawsuit.
The repeated passage of the overweight tractor trailers along Hunt County Roads 4510, 4511 and 4512 severely damaged the roads, the suit claims. The roads were cracked and developed ruts, many of which were so severe that large percentages of the road became impassable even for tractor trailers.
The damage prompted CT to bring in a large bulldozer in an attempt to fill in the ruts and spread non-approved materials on the roadway and into the bar ditch, the lawsuit claims.
“This unauthorized attempt at road maintenance severely damaged the roadway,” the suit claimed.
The suit also claims that overweight trucks repeatedly ran over the ends of drainage culverts, completely crushing two.
Hunt County Constable for Precinct 2 Michael Benson observed dirt from the trailers falling from the unsecured loads and, after first providing warnings, began issuing citations after the problem continued.
Hunt County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Steven Harrison and County Judge Bobby Stovall met with representatives from the school district and the project’s general contractor on Jan. 23, and then met with CT Excavating on Jan. 27, at which time the company reportedly admitted causing the damage but refused to stop operations or pay for the repairs, the lawsuit claims.
The Herald-Banner attempted to contact officials with CT Excavating on Monday morning but did not receive a response.
