Yes, Hunt County had some rain during the week with some areas receiving more than others, but the county’s drought and fire danger remains elevated.
That means the ban on outdoor burning will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
“At present there is no intention on lifting the burn ban,” said David Alexander of the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Whereas many nearby counties received flooding downpours at the start of the week, some locations in Hunt County reported only slight amounts of precipitation, if any at all. That means the rains put only a little dent in the summer-long drought.
The United States Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday, indicated most of Hunt County remained under an extreme drought. Readings were recorded Tuesday, and they revealed that Hunt County and the eastern half of Collin County were the only regions in the northeast corner of Texas to still be listed under extreme drought. Much of the same area a week earlier had been under an “exceptional” drought — the highest measurement under the monitor.
Another report, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and indicates the potential for grass fires — showed much of Hunt County was still under significant drought conditions Thursday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Thursday, the index for Hunt County ranged from 199 to 771, with a countywide average of 568.
Although those numbers are much improved over earlier this week, the higher readings are indicative of more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. While the northeast, south and southeast areas of Hunt County reported the lower numbers, the western and northwestern edges of the county were still under significant drought conditions.
Hunt County’s burn ban was put into place on July 5 and prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
Hunt County is not alone in maintaining burn bans. As of Thursday afternoon, Collin, Fannin, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties also had bans on outdoor burning in place.
