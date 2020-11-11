The Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse will be hosting an obstacle course fundraiser event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cedar Creek Run, 3915 Old Mill Road, in Greenville.
The theme is Patriotic so entries are asked to wear red, white and blue casual attire.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the event will be in the covered arena with a minimum of 20 obstacles from beginner to intermediate levels. There will be safety riders in the arena at all times. The event is an excellent opportunity to build confidence with your horse and have fun.
Negative Coggins is required. You will not be allowed to unload your horse until Coggins is presented at the gate. No exceptions.
A liability release is mandatory and will be available to sign upon check-in.
Fee is $35. Checks should be made out to Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse.
Lunch will be available for additional purchase for $5 and includes either Frito chili pie or hot dogs, chips and drink.
An advanced course will also be available for $5 from 2-3 p.m., which will include 20 foot Mr. Wiggly, crowd control ball, push sled, smoke, fire line and bubbles.
This portion will be in an outdoor arena and also depends on the weather.
Cash or check only will be accepted.
The funds raised for this event will go towards needed equipment for Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse.
Those with information can call Capt. David Rogers at 817-366-0967.
