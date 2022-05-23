The Hunt County jobless rate dipped again last month as the local economy continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The past three years have been a roller coaster for the county. After a record low unemployment rate in April 2019, the jobless rate soared to a new pinnacle in April 2020 due to the pandemic.
A report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission indicated more people were on the job in Hunt County last month than during any other April in history.
The county’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% last month, down from 3.6% in March and well below the 5.2% reported in April 2021.
The 3.1% rate reported in April 2019, was the lowest reported for the month since 1990.
Unemployment in Hunt County had soared to 10.2% during April 2020, matching the highest unemployment for the month last observed in April 1994.
There were 45,008 people reported as employed in Hunt County during March 2022, an increase of 80 jobs since March and 2,839 more than the same point one year earlier.
More people were employed locally last month than during any other April in history, according to the Texas Workforce Commission report.
A total of 1,550 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, 120 fewer than in March, and a reduction of 772 people from April 2021.
The county’s civilian labor force dipped by 40 people between March and April, but increased by 2,067 people in the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.