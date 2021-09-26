The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends this week to formally adopt new agreements which provide double the financial assistance for the county’s volunteer fire departments.
The commissioners announced the draft of the new agreements following a special session on the morning of Sept. 20.
Although an agenda for Tuesday’s Commissioners Court had not been released as of Friday morning, the commissioners indicated a formal vote on the agreements was expected during the regular session.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
The commissioners voted in late July to deny a petition which would have added a proposition to create an Emergency Services District for Hunt County on the November ballot.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners’ court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses. The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall included a measure in the upcoming county budget to double the county’s stipend with the departments to $4,800 a month, with the money coming from the county’s fund balance and not from any additional tax, but only if the departments provide detailed reports on how the funds are spent.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the new agreements would be forwarded to County Fire Marshal Richard Hill and then on to the individual departments.
“And then that would allow any of the departments who want to sign it to take action on it and then come back to the commissioners court for final approval,” Ray said.
Under the measure, all current fire department contracts will expire on Jan. 1, 2022. Any fire department not accepting the new agreements would receive no stipends from the Hunt County Commissioners Court.
