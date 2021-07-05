The Hunt County Commissioners Court has officially named Jeannie Ash as the county’s Elections Administrator.
The commissioners approved the appointment during this past Tuesday’s special session. Ash, who already had been serving as the interim Elections Administrator, was selected for the position by the Hunt County Elections Commission when it met June 23.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted March 9 to hire Ash as an interim Elections Coordinator, while the Elections Commission agreed April 9 that the permanent position should not be filled until after it was opened up to any applicants seeking the job.
The Elections Administrator is responsible for voter registration and conducting elections in Hunt County, including contract elections with political parties and political subdivisions. The administrator is responsible for early voting, in person and by mail, for local, primary, special, and general elections.
The elections commission consists of the Democratic and Republican Party chairs, County Judge Bobby Stovall, County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig and County Tax Assessor Collector Randy Wineinger and the 20-member Joint Elections Commission named in October 2019, as there will no longer be a Joint Elections Administrator.
