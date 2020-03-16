Despite shedding more than 250 jobs heading out of the holiday season, Hunt County still recorded its best employment numbers ever for the month of January, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.3 percent in December to 3.7 percent in January. The rate was the lowest reported for the county during January since at least 1990 and was also below the 4.1 percent recorded in January 2019.
There were 42,423 people reported as employed in the county during January, representing a decrease of 263 jobs since December, but an increase of 1,288 jobs since the same point one year earlier. The January total represented the most people ever employed locally during the month of January.
A total of 1,608 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during January, an increase of 161 people since December, but 143 fewer people than in January of last year.
The county’s civilian labor force increased by 102 people between December and January and 1,145 people during the 12-month period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.