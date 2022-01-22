Hunt County had more people on the job last month than during any other December in history.
While the local jobless statistics continue to show improvement when compared to last year, the unemployment rate is still higher than the record low numbers seen in 2019, according to a report released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Unemployment in Hunt County was listed at 3.8 percent in December, down from 4.1 percent in November and also below the 5.8 percent reported in December 2020.
The 44,261 people employed during December represented an increase of 21 positions since November but was 2,299 more than in December 2020 and 1,323 more than the same point in 2019, which previously had been the highest employment ever recorded for the month in Hunt County, according to the state agency. The unemployment rate in Hunt County fell to 3.2 percent in December 2019, the lowest rate ever reported for the month.
A total of 1,762 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during December 2021, a decrease of 144 since November 2021 and 830 fewer than in December 2020.
