Hunt County’s economy lost some of its Christmas spirit, as the Texas Workforce Commission reported the county shed hundreds of jobs between October and November, with last month’s unemployment rate the highest in years.
That compares to one year ago when Hunt County had more people on the job than during any previous November on record.
The Texas Workforce Commission report, issued Friday, indicated Hunt County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.8 percent in November, from 5.5 percent in October, and double the 3.4 percent rate posted in November 2019.
The rate was the highest reported in the county for the month since November 2012, when unemployment rose to 7.5 percent.
There were 41,093 people reported employed in the county last month, representing a loss of 266 jobs since October and 1,472 fewer on payroll than 12 months earlier.
A total of 3,018 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during November, an increase of 599 people since October, and 1,524 more than in November of last year. The jobless figure was the highest for the month since 2011 when 3,157 people were reported unemployed in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.