Employers in Hunt County added hundreds of new workers in March as employment here entered record-breaking territory.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce hopes to improve on the numbers even more when it hosts its annual Business Showcase later this month with more than a dozen companies hosting a hiring fair.
A report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission indicated more people were on the job in Hunt County last month than during any March in history. The county’s unemployment rate plunged to 3.6% in March, down from 4.4% in February and well below the 5.9% reported in March 2021. The 3.6% rate matched that of March 2019, which was the lowest reported for the month since at least 1990.
A total of 44,930 people were employed in Hunt County during March, representing an increase of 475 since February and 4,763 more than the same point a year earlier.
A total of 1,674 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, 365 fewer than in February and a reduction of 932 people from March 2021.
The county’s civilian labor force rose by 110 people between February and March and 483 people in the past year.
As a way to keep the jobs market strong, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Chamber Expo between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 27 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville. The free business and job fair is designed to provide an opportunity for buyers, sellers, and job seekers to identify local resources for their products, services, and talents. The event is designed to allow those attending to network with professionals, engage with businesses, apply and interview for jobs on-site and much more.
The businesses and industries that intend to appear at the expo include Alliance Bank, Galyean Insurance Agency, Paris Junior College, AT Home Texas Real Estate, E-Z Lube Oil Change, Express Employment Professionals, GEUS, Hydro Aluminum, Unifirst, All Family Construction, Kelly Services, Super Bueno, Weatherford Artificial Lift Systems, L3 Harris, Greenville Floral and Hunt Regional Healthcare.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Chamber at 903-45-1510 or visit the web site at www.greenvillechamber.com.
