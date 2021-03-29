Hunt County saw another rise in unemployment between January and February, with the increase in jobless claims even more significant when compared to the same point 12 months earlier.
The year to year change was expected, as the county had a record number of people on the job in February 2020, right before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local, state and national economy.
The county lost more than 130 jobs between January and February, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell rose to 6.9 percent percent in February from 6.5 in January and 3.5 percent in February 2020.
There were 41,206 people reported as employed in the county during February, representing a loss of 131 jobs since January, and 1,821 jobs during the past 12 months.
A total of 3,032 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during February, an increase of 150 people since January, and 1,476 people compared to February of last year.
The number of people reported as unemployed in the county last month was the highest recorded by the Texas Workforce Commission during February since 2012. The unemployment rate was the highest in the county for the month since 2013, when the rate was reported at 8 percent..
The county’s civilian labor force increased by 17 people between January and February and 615 people during the past year.
