Two years ago, Hunt County saw a record low unemployment rate for May, while 2020 brought a record high jobless total for the month.
The report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission revealed that while Hunt County’s unemployment rate is still relatively high, it continues to steadily improve.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to 5.5% in May from 5.7% in April. The rate was well below the 9.8% rate in May 2020.
Unemployment in Hunt County was reported at 3.3 percent in May 2019, the lowest ever recorded for the month.
There were 42,030 people reported as employed in the county during May, representing an increase of 292 jobs since April and 4,618 positions in the past 12 months.
A total of 2,423 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County last month, a decline of 292 people since April and 1,632 fewer than in May of last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.