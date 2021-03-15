Hunt County shed hundreds of jobs between December and January and the local unemployment rate shot up, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
One year ago, the county had recorded its best employment numbers ever for the month of January. But that was right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and within a few months, Hunt County was reporting skyrocketing unemployment.
The latest report from the state agency revealed Hunt County’s unemployment rose to 6.5 percent in January, from 5.8 percent in December and also 3.6 percent in January 2020, which was the lowest reported for the county during January since at least 1990.
There were 42,401 people reported as employed in the county during January, representing a decrease of 561 jobs since December and 1,283 jobs since the same point one year earlier. The 42,684 people reported on the job in January 2020 represented the most people ever employed locally during the month, according to the agency.
A total of 2,888 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during January, an increase of 104 people since December, but 1,288 more than in January of last year.
January’s unemployment rate was the highest in the county since 1994, when the rate was also set at 6.5 percent. The number of jobless in the county was the highest since 1991, when 3,-74 people were reported as unemployed and the rate rose to 9.6 percent, the highest for the month ever recorded.
The county’s civilian labor force decreased by 265 people between December and January.
