Hunt County recorded a rise in its unemployment rate to start the year, but it still had a record number of people on the job for the month of January, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The latest report revealed Hunt County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent in January, up from 3.8 percent in December, but below the 6.3 percent in January 2021.
The 3.6 percent unemployment reported in January 2020 was the lowest reported for the county during January since at least 1990.
That was right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and within a few months, Hunt County was reporting skyrocketing unemployment.
A total of 43,900 people were reported as employed in the county during January, representing an decrease of 86 jobs from December but an increase of 2,500 positions over the same point one year earlier.
A total of 2,022 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during January, an increase of 277 over December, but 748 fewer than in January of last year.
The county’s civilian labor force rose by 191 people between December and January, and 1,802 people in the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.