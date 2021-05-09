LONE OAK— A Hunt County road near Lone Oak will be temporarily closed starting Monday to allow for the replacement of a bridge.
Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 3 Phillip Martin said County Road 3131 will be closed. between County Road 3132 and Hampshire Lane. Due to a bridge being built, no traffic will be allowed along the roadway.
Martin said the construction will be at the bridge across Cowlech Creek, about four-tenths of a mile north of County Road 3132, near U.S. Highway 69 north of Lone Oak.
The detour will be north of the creek on County Road 3131 to County Road 3133, then turn left on FM 513, or from County Road 3131 to left on County Road 3139 to County Road 3116 and right to FM 513.
Martin said the Lone Oak Independent School District has been advised of the road closure, which is expected to last about two weeks, weather permitting.
