Hunt County had a record number of people on the job last month, although the good news is likely only temporary because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county added more than 300 jobs between January and February, exceeding the demand for work and the county set another record for the most people employed during February, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Published reports indicate jobless numbers spiked across the state in the wake of the crisis and Wednesday the agency’s executive director, Ed Serna, in a live Facebook post, said while the agency has handled disasters in Texas before, the pandemic “is different than anything or anybody in the state has ever dealt with.”
Hunt County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in February from 3.7 in January, and also in February 2019.
There were 42,743 people reported as employed in the county during February, representing an increase of 338 jobs since January, and 1,342 jobs during the past 12 months.
A total of 1,571 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during February, a decrease of 38 people since January, and 28 fewer people than in February of last year.
The number of people reported as employed in the county last month was the most ever recorded by the Texas Workforce Commission during February, while the number of those listed as unemployed was the lowest for the month since 1999.
The county’s civilian labor force increased by 300 people between January and February and 1,316 people during the past year.
The numbers, while impressive, are not expected to hold up.
Cerna said the Texas Workforce Commission operates four call-in centers across the state, one of which typically receives about 13,000 calls a day.
“On the 22nd of March we took 100,000 calls into that call center, with the same number of staff,” Cerna said, adding it is the reason why people have been unable to reach the agency.“The total number of people trying to get into our call centers is in excess of 800,000.”
Cerna said that Texas Workforce Commission staff members from other departments are being added to assist at the centers. The centers are also expanding their hours and will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The office of the Greenville Workforce Center of Workforce Solutions of North Texas is closed to the public because of the pandemic, although the office staff is taking phone calls at 903-454-9350 and is available via email at greenvilleworkforce@dfwjobs.com.
A representative with the office could not be reached for comment about the local impact of the pandemic as of press time Friday.
