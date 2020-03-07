Hunt County is being hit with numerous violations of illegal dumping of tires. According to Richard Hill, Director of Hunt County Homeland Security/Environmental Enforcement, suspects have been dumping entire loads from a truck or trailer.
“We are finding illegal disposals where there are 100 tires or more,” Hill said.
In one case, Hill said Homeland Security investigated and disposed of 100 tires on County Road 1057, and then followed up the next week and found another 100 dumped tires at the same location.
“In some of these cases the criminal will find an unobserved location of the road, and just dump the tires, in the middle of the road, thereby blocking the road,” Hill said, adding the crime is becoming a priority for his department and they will step up efforts to catch the perpetrators. While local law enforcement is ramping up their efforts, Hill said he is asking the public to be aware and report suspicious activities.
“One of the items the public should look out for is trucks and trailers containing numerous tires on back roads,” Hill said, noting the perpetrators face jail time if they are caught.
Anyone having information about such crimes is being asked to contact the Hunt County Department of Homeland Security at 903-408-4282 or homelandsecurity@huntcounty.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.