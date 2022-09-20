Although the regional housing market is described as “a shifting market,” Hunt County sellers still are seeing a healthy appreciation in prices even while other indicators point toward a cooling market.
In August, Hunt County home prices were up 22.9% compared with last year, selling for a median price of $305,000, according to an analysis by Redfin. On average, homes in Hunt County sell after 30 days on the market compared to 22 days last year. There were 155 homes sold in August this year, down from 172 last year. The relatively short time that houses remain on the market in Hunt County points to the continuation of a strong sellers market.
Across the Metroplex area, most counties are showing reductions in price appreciation. Hunt County, however, appears to be the outlier as “we are still seeing pretty significant price appreciation” because of high demand for a lower price point, according to a market analysis by M&D Real Estate.
In terms of inventory, supply is up across the area, including 93% in Rockwall County, 109% in Collin County, 55% in Kaufman County and 52.4% in Hunt County, according to M&D.
The higher levels of inventory are a key reason M&D Real Estate describes the current market as “shifting.”
Although monthly supply is up, “we still won’t be out of this seller’s market until we are at least around four months of inventory and beyond to move to a more balanced market. And the last three months, we have just been hovering around three months of inventory because there is still just so much demand out there even in this high price, high interest rate environment,” according to the M&D analysis.
