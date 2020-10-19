The Hunt County 2020 property tax statements will be showing up in your mailbox soon.
“We are delighted to provide timely tax statements to the citizens of Hunt County for the eighth year in a row, despite the fact of dealing with COVID 19,” said Randy Wineinger, Hunt County Tax Assessor-Collector. “The citizens of Hunt County deserve that kind of service. This allows taxpayers the maximum amount of time to plan and make their payments on time.”
When Wineinger took office in 2013, he brought a renewed awareness and sense of urgency to the tax office from mailing statements timely, creating efficiencies using innovative technology and providing multiple convenient payment methods for the citizens of Hunt County.
There are times when the tax bill is lost in the mail, returned as undeliverable, or sent to another person because the property’s ownership record has not been updated. Whatever the reason, the validity of the tax due is not affected by a property owner’s failure to receive a tax statement. The owner should immediately contact the Hunt County Tax Office to have a duplicate copy forwarded if the original statement was not received before Nov. 15.
The Hunt County Tax Office offers residents several easy to use payment channels to make their property tax payments. Residents can pay online by going to www.hctax.info and also by calling the toll-free service at 866-549-1010 with bureau code 8488220. Residents can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express credit or debit cards. All credit and debit card transactions are subject to a convenience fee.
Residents can mail their taxes in or stop by in person at the main office in downtown Greenville. Drop boxes are available in the lobbies. A night deposit box is also available next to the drive-through window at the main location at 2500 Stonewall.
“We have been blessed, as our citizens have shown a great deal of patience and understanding and have expressed very little discontent throughout this matter. We have made it a priority to keep open lines of communications with our citizens as to what we are doing operationally,” Wineinger said. “Our lobby has been re-opened to the public. Temperature check and face covering are required at this time to enter while our drive-through windows have been re-opened for drive-up service. Our Quinlan and Commerce offices remain closed at the time, but we have high hopes of re-opening ASAP. COVID 19 certainly has changed the way we have to do day to day operations. As a reminder, the tax office is available to assist with property tax and motor vehicle title and registration, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Please don’t hesitate to contact us with your questions by phone or by email (hctax@hctax.info). We look forward to serving the needs of the citizens of Hunt County.”
This article was submitted by the Hunt County Tax Office.
