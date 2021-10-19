Some Hunt County residents may soon learn they have a new county commissioner.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court agreed at last week’s regular session to begin the process of redrawing the borders of the county precincts under redistricting.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said he and the commissioners each received a notice from the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) which indicated they had no choice but to proceed, due to the growth in the county and changes within and between each of the existing precincts.
“We are being required to redistrict our commissioner precinct districts due to a variance of over 10%,” Stovall said. “I think we’re at 27.95 and anything over 10% and we have to redistrict.”
The commissioners voted unanimously Oct. 12 to adopt an order for the “Redistricting of Political Boundaries of Hunt County.”
The redistricting will be required to be completed before the end of the year, to allow candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
The results of the Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
The commissioners will be receiving an update in the near future from the county’s legal representative with the TAC on how to proceed with the redistricting effort.
