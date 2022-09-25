Although county candidate races have been settled, Hunt County voters still have several local issues to weigh as well as statewide and Congressional contests to vote on during the Nov. 8 elections.
Hunt County Elections Coordinator Jeannie Ash said multiple entities will be hosting elections through her office that day, including a senior citizen tax freeze for Hunt County residents and a proposed bond issue for the Greenville Independent School District.
Sample ballots for the election were posted Friday on the Hunt County website.
All county races among candidates in Hunt County were decided during the March political party primaries. Those races will still be listed on Page 2 of each ballot, said Ash. “In addition to federal and state races, Hunt County has called a special election regarding the 65-plus year old tax freeze.”
Hunt County’s proposed tax freeze for seniors will resemble the freeze in place for the city of Greenville.
In November 2020, voters in Greenville approved a tax exemption for seniors, allowing them to freeze their local property taxes at the same amount year after year regardless of changes to the city’s tax rate or if the value of their property increases. The only exception is if their tax bill were to decrease. Then they would pay the lower amount.
“The Elections Office is also conducting municipal elections for City of West Tawakoni and Town of Poetry; as well as four school district elections: Greenville ISD, Leonard ISD, Quinlan ISD, and Terrell ISD,” Ash said.
The Greenville ISD school board voted in August to call a bond referendum for $136.5 million in facilities improvements, including replacement of the district’s LP Waters Early Childhood Center for an estimated cost of $31.4 million, and construction of a new middle school for about $105.1 million.
Ash said the City of West Tawakoni election features all write-in candidates.
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for the elections.
Early voting for the election is scheduled Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
