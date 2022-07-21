It was still extremely hot and dry Wednesday in Hunt County, but there was a small bit of optimism for at least some temporary relief.
After an official high temperature of 107 in Greenville on Tuesday, the National Weather Service forecast called for a high near 106 degrees Wednesday.
But the forecast for Thursday called for a 30% chance of isolate thunderstorms and a high of 99. Friday was expected to be partly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and temperatures at 100.
However, unless there are significant downpours, the precipitation won’t matter much as the local drought situation worsens daily.
The Texas A&M Forest Service listed Hunt County under a “very high” fire danger Wednesday. The vegetation in the county and surrounding region is expected to stay “extremely dry” through at least Friday.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — revealed all of Hunt County was under extreme drought conditions Wednesday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated. A reading of 800 is the highest on the index, meaning it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Wednesday, readings for Hunt County ranged from 646 to 736, with a countywide average of 713.
Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning, which prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMW) continued its alert Wednesday afternoon, requesting that people who receive its purified water reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use. The district’s Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly Saturday night to perform critical maintenance.
Although the maintenance has been completed, the district stressed that conservation is still needed.
“Drought conditions combined with peak water demands continue to put a stress on the regional delivery system and local water storage tank capacities,” according to NTMWD.
Much of southern Hunt County receives water exclusively from NTMWD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.