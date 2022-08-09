Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Partly cloudy early then heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.