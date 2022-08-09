In an effort to offer representation to area residents who might not identify politically as either “red or blue,” the Hunt County Libertarian Party plans to host a kickoff/informative gathering Thursday at Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar.
In addition to the kickoff event, the group also plans to host Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mark Tippetts, who will be speaking at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 19.
“I truly believe that there are a lot more Libertarians around than people realize,” said Hank Pickering of the Hunt County Libertarian Party. “I think the recent shut downs during COVID really showed how people’s liberty can be restricted by big government. We want to offer people the chance to be an individual.”
The Hunt County Libertarian Party also hopes to gain more visibility by volunteering with local non-profits.
The group's kickoff this Thursday will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Snuffer's in Greenville.
“From people here locally, we often hear one of two things: either 'we're glad you're here' or 'a third party will never beat out one of the two major parties.' But we need to start somewhere and can build from there,” Pickering said. “We invite everybody to come out and get to know more about the Libertarian Party.”
As for Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mark Tippetts' visit next week, it will be 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
So far, Tippetts has been running on a platform promoting school choice, opposing mandates like those issued during COVID-19, marijuana legalization, cutting taxes/government spending, and making legal immigration easier.
