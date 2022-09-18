The unemployment rate in Hunt County declined slightly between July and August even though more than 150 jobs were lost from month to month, new numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) indicate.
The jobless rate appeared to have dipped more due to a reduction in the overall workforce as the economy shifted from summer employment to the start of the school year, according to the TWC.
The local employment picture looks improved from the same time last year. Friday’s TWC report shows Hunt County’s unemployment rate was listed at 3.9% in August, down from 4% in July and 4.9% in August 2021.
There were 45,121 people employed in the county last month, a reduction of 155 positions since July but an increase of 2,241 people since August of last year.
There were 1,832 people reported as still seeking employment in August, 52 fewer than one month earlier and a reduction of 382 people when compared to August one year earlier.
The county’s civilian labor force was reported to be 46,953 people last month, a reduction of 207 from July, but an increase of 1,869 from August 2021.
Two years ago, as the economy was rattled by the pandemic, local unemployment stood at 6.5% during August.
Still, even that rate was better than during the tough economic times of the prior decade. Unemployment in Hunt County during August 2011 was at a record of 9.7%, with 3,756 people reported as unemployed during the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.