The housing market in Hunt County began 2020 surging, with more new sales, increases in new listings and available inventory, along with significant rises in sales prices.
The latest report from North Texas Real Estate Information Services Inc. indicated January saw 139 new listings in the county, a 6.1 percent increase from January 2019.
When it comes to available homes on the market, there were 372 homes for sale in Hunt County at the start of the year, an increase of 22.8 percent from 12 months earlier.
And the homes are staying on the market less. The report indicated the homes were on the market for 50 days during January, five days faster and 9.1 percent less than in January of last year.
The average sales price in the county in January was reported to be $228,316, representing a rise of 26.6 percent from January of last year. The median sales price of $199,875 reflected an increase of 23.4 percent from one year ago.
There were 79 closed sales during January, representing an increase of 5.3 percent from the numbers reported during January 2019.
As of January, there was a 3.5 months inventory of houses for sale in Hunt County, according to the report.
