The Hunt County Commissioners Court took a step this week to see if the amount the county receives in sales and use tax rebate revenue can be enhanced.
During Tuesday’s regular session, the commissioners were scheduled to consider entering into a contract with HDL Companies for consulting services.
Hunt County collects one-half percent in sales and use tax on transactions within the county.
But County Auditor Bruce Ballard there may be some money out there that can still be collected.
“I feel that this is additional revenue the county can pick up,” Ballard said.
The company had initially wanted to appear before the commissioners before the issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.
“Instead they provided us kind of a trial period to look at their information,” Ballard said.
“They have been providing us their services for free, so we’ve been aware of them for a while,” added County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the county’s general fund and Ballard said the taxes make up about 8 percent of the revenue in the county budget.
“As we try to keep the tax rate down for our constituents, we need to try to beef up our sales tax revenue,” he said.
Ballard said HDL provides reports on issues surrounding sales tax revenue collections, among them details of a 2018 decision in a federal lawsuit, which along with legislation drafted by state lawmakers allows counties in Texas to receive tax revenue from online sales.
“We were able to start getting Internet sales tax revenue last October and it is based on the location of the delivery of the item,” Ballard said, adding that the additional revenue was why the county didn’t lose sales tax revenue when compared to the previous year, even during the worst of the pandemic.
“In fact, we have increased,” Ballard said. “That is one of the main reasons our sales taxes have increased.”
“We had no idea it was going to be this much,” Stovall said.
Ballard said the company also works to collect delinquent sales tax rebate revenue from businesses, similar to how the county retains attorneys to collect overdue property and personal property taxes.
“This will help us collect sales taxes,” Ballard said, noting the company collects 30 percent of any delinquent sales taxes it collects.
The commissioners approved a one-year agreement with HDL, at a cost of $2,500.
Stovall said the company will be providing the county with “a wealth of knowledge” for the years ahead.
“We will have a better knowledge of how to budget our sales taxes in the future,” he said.
