It’s back to school time. Are your children ready?
Hunt County Health Department Medical Services is ready to see most children and adults with or without insurance at minimal or no charge. Call for more information or to verify insurance eligibility. A parent/legal guardian must be present. A current vaccine record, insurance card, and cash payment is required at time of visit.
For those that are starting college or taking dual credit courses in high school, proof of a meningococcal vaccine is required. Texas minimum state vaccine requirement for college entry is:
All entering students at an institution of higher education are required to show proof of an initial meningococcal vaccination or a booster dose during the five-year period prior to enrolling. They must get the vaccine at least 10 days before the semester begins.
Call Hunt County Health Department for an appointment at 903-455-4433 or come to one of the upcoming walk-in clinics.
July 28 — 5-7 p.m. Quinlan Community Education Center, 401 Panther Path, Quinlan
July 30 — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lone Oak Civic Center, 115 Town Square, Lone Oak
August 4 — 4-6:30 p.m. Greenville Middle School, 3611 Texas Street, Greenville
August 8-11 — 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 2702 Wesley Street, Greenville
August 12 — 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 2702 Wesley Street, Greenville
August 15 — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hunt County Health Department, 4907 Stonewall Street, Unit A, Greenville
