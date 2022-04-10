The 2022 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show starts in less than two weeks and will offer a huge lineup of live music.
Those wishing to show off their talents in creative arts need to get ready, as entries are due starting this coming week.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for the Hunt County Fair, scheduled April 22 through May 1. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting and raising of a giant American lag are scheduled at 2 p.m. April 22 at the fair entrance, which is next to “Fair Boss,” the fair’s official mascot.
Permanent exhibits for the Creative Arts events are to be submitted starting Tuesday afternoon. Details on submitting exhibits is available online at www.huntcountyfair.net/events/2022/2018-creative-arts-catalog2.
Many visitors to the fair go not only for the funnel cakes and midway rides but to catch the top live music concerts on the main stage.
Among the artists scheduled to perform are Chris Knight with special guest Tanner Usrey on opening night; Little Texas with special guest Cody Wayne on April 23; Sunday, La Reunion Norteña with special guest Sol De La Kumbia on April 24; an Open Mic Night on April 26; Kolby Cooper and the Zach Romo Band on April 27; Randall King with special guest Michael Summers and 30 Miles East on April 28; Mike Ryan and special guest Hayden McBride on April 29 and the Read Southall Band with Dylan Wheeler on April 30.
This year’s music lineup is being presented by Freedom Ford by Ed Morse and Freedom Buick GMC by Ed Morse.
The Hunt County Fair is hosting its 55th year in 2022.
The late Harold Payne purchased the “Fair Boss” statue, the fair’s official mascot, a few years after the fair began and donated it to the Hunt County Fair Association.
Those wanting additional information about the fair can visit huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.