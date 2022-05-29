After this year’s Hunt County Fair set records, organizers of the event are making preparations for 2023.
The Fair’s Jennifer Crumpton said she is already working full-time on the 2023 fair.
“We are really looking forward to planning next year’s event,” Crumpton said. “This year we are going to put more time into the fine details and want to make it even better.”
The 2022 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show, its 55th year, was held April 22 through May 1 and featured a full lineup of rides, food live music and of course the Livestock Sale of Champions
General Superintendent of Livestock Tommy Thompson sent out a letter May 20 addressed to all fair patrons, noting how when he took over the post 12 years ago, the livestock show was known to raise between $200,000 and $250,000 for the 4H and FFA students in Hunt County.
“Over the years, we have broken records with our livestock Sale of Champions, raising more and more each year,” Thompson said. “I am extremely proud to say that the buyers that came out to the sale this year … spent $784,000. This money will go back into the hands of a lot of hard-working kids, so that they can do it all over again next year.”
The Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show also presented approximately $12,000 in scholarships to the graduating class of 2022 toward colleges or trade schools.
Thompson credited the support and generosity of the buyers.
“Without them we could not have met this milestone,” he said.
Next year’s Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show is currently scheduled April 21-30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.