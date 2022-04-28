Plenty of entertainment remains in store at the Hunt County Fair and Junior Livestock Show, with big musical acts on stage, and with big cows and big projects still to be judged.
The Hunt County Fair continues daily through Sunday.
Today’s schedule includes the Junior Market Steer Show, with the Salsa Contest starting at 5 p.m. Kids Crafts will begin at 6 p.m.
Tonight’s entertainment includes Michael Summers and 30 Miles East performing on the main stage at 7 p.m. followed by Randall King at 8 p.m.
Friday’s schedule includes the Shop Project Show starting at 9 a.m.. with Hayden McBride and Mike Ryan live on stage that evening.
This year’s music lineup is presented by Freedom Ford by Ed Morse and Freedom Buick GMC by Ed Morse.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission to the fair is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 before 8 p.m. and $20 and $10 after 8 p.m.
All-you-care-to-ride armbands are $25 tonight, and $30 Friday night.
The Hunt County Fair is hosting its 55th year. The fair is sponsored by Michelob Ultra.
Those wanting additional information can visit huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net.
