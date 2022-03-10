The 2022 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show is only a few weeks away, but it is already time for creative artists to begin preparing their entries for this year’s event.
The first musical entertainment acts which will be featured during the fair have also been announced.
Michelob Ultra is the title sponsor for the Hunt County Fair, scheduled April 22 through May 1.
Permanent exhibits for the Creative Arts events are to be submitted starting the afternoon of April 12. Details on submitting exhibits is available online at www.huntcountyfair.net/events/2022/2018-creative-arts-catalog2
Many visitors to the fair go not only for the funnel cakes and midway rides, but to catch the top live music concerts on the main stage.
Monday, the first act which will be performing at this year’s fair was announced. Randall King, with special guest Michael Summers and Thirty Miles East, is scheduled to be in concert on the night of April 28.
This year’s music line up at the fair is being presented by Freedom Ford by Ed Morse and Freedom Buick GMC by Ed Morse.
The Hunt County Fair is hosting its 55th year in 2022.
The late Harold Payne purchased the “Fair Boss” statue, the fair’s official mascot, a few years after the fair began and donated it to the Hunt County Fair Association.
Those wanting additional information about the Fair can visit the web site at huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.