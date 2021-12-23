The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends next week to establish a rule that would prevent the establishment of any new solid waste disposal or landfill sites in the county.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said creation of the ordinance was proposed after commissioners heard from residents who had received word that such a facility was being planned in the county.
“I don’t think people want trucks from Dallas hauling trash down our county roads,” Stovall said.
“We have the authority as a county to prevent those from being established here, and I think we ought to do that,” Stovall said.
The commissioners plan to consider a resolution creating the ordinance during their regular session, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
A full-page notice concerning the proposed ordinance was included in the Dec. 21 edition of the Herald-Banner.
Under the proposed ordinance, the creation of a solid waste disposal facility in any areas of Hunt County not currently permitted for such facilities under authority of the Texas Health and Safety Code would be prohibited.
The ordinance would take effect immediately after passage.
