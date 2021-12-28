Hunt County is expected to end 2021 under drought conditions while experiencing unseasonably warm weather.
But the final days of the year will bring the opportunity for some needed precipitation and 2022 is expected to start much colder.
Greenville enjoyed a high of 80 degrees Saturday — believed to be a record for Christmas Day — with a high of 75 degrees Sunday. The local temperature was already well into the 70s again by noon Monday.
And while the weather outside has been anything but frightful for the holiday season, big changes are on the way.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a high near 80 again Tuesday, but with chances of showers and thunderstorms arriving by Wednesday morning.
A slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Friday, with high temperatures still forecast in the 70s until a significant cold front pushes through on New Year’s Day.
The low temperature Saturday night is expected to plunge into the 20s, with the high Sunday afternoon in the low 40s.
Hunt County was reported Monday under the U.S. Drought Monitor to be under “moderate” drought conditions, with much of the southern area of the county under the higher levels of drought.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, monitors soil moisture levels and is a gauge used to determine the threat of fire danger.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, indicating it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Monday, Hunt County’s reading under the index ranged from 318 to 550, with the average listed at 461.
Fireworks sales continue through midnight Friday. There is no burn ban in place in Hunt County and there is no ban on fireworks. However, local and state fire officials are still urging caution due to the drought conditions and gusty winds/
The use of fireworks is illegal inside the City of Greenville, as well as inside all of the incorporated cities within Hunt County. However, their use is permitted in the unincorporated areas.
The Texas A&M Forest Service recommends the following precautions for safe fireworks use:
— Check for and obey any burn bans and fireworks use restrictions.
— When and where outdoor burning is allowed, create a firebreak (down to bare dirt) around any outdoor fire before igniting the materials to be burned.
— Keep tools and water nearby just in case a fire starts. It doesn’t take much of a spark or burning ember to ignite dry, fine-textured fuels like grasses and weeds.
— Read and follow label instructions on how to properly discharge fireworks.
— Only use fireworks with close adult supervision.
— Use fireworks only in areas clear of dead, dry grass and weeds.
— Avoid using fireworks, particularly aerial varieties, around buildings. Winds can carry hot fireworks onto roofs where leaves or other flammable debris may have accumulated.
