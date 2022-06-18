Hunt County and Northeast Texas continue to get drier and hotter, and summer hasn’t officially started yet.
The Texas A&M Forest Service issued a forecast for this weekend indicating Hunt County’s “fuel,” which means vegetation that could catch fire, is expected to remain “dry” through at least Sunday.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels — indicated much of Hunt County was under elevated drought conditions as of Friday.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation. As of Friday, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 365 to 504, with a countywide average of 436.
The dry conditions are expected to only worsen for the next several days. Friday’s National Weather Service forecast was calling for only a very slight chance of precipitation through Saturday night, with high temperatures expected into the upper 90s and/or triple digits each afternoon through at least Tuesday, which is the summer solstice.
Hunt County was not included under a ban on outdoor burning as of Friday, although fire officials are urging anyone intending to conduct a controlled burn to use extreme caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.