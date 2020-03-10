The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected today to approve a project for renovations to the 196th District Courtroom and may also discuss a recently announced plan to add a new road maintenance crew.
The item one of only a handful which is included as part of today’s regular session, starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
Under the regular agenda, the commissioners are scheduled to consider the approval of the purchase and installation of a new audio/visual system in the 196th District Court on the third floor of the Hunt County Courthouse. The project is estimated to cost $48,845.27, with funding available in the courtroom’s equip,e3mt fund in the budget.
The commissioners are also scheduled to meet in an executive session under Texas Government Code to consult with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray about the county road maintenance crew and maintenance-related expenditures.
The commissioners first discussed the issue in an executive session in January, after which County Judge Bobby Stovall announced a committee had been formed between Precinct 1 Commissioner Eric Evans and Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison to draft a plan to create crew tasked with clearing out ditches along county roads, to improve drainage and reduce the amount of maintenance and repairs necessitated from water damage.
Stovall said he asked Evans and Harrison to present their proposal to the full court in March, noting each of the precincts would help fund the cost of paying for the new unit, which will be available for use by any of the commissioners.
