The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to receive an update today about a major residential development that has been planned for the past few years in Royse City.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet for the regular session at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Among the items on the agenda is a presentation of the Bearpen Creek Development, which is being proposed in Royse City, by Wayne Hamilton with the San Jacinto Consulting Group
Bearpen Creek has been in planning stages for Royse City since at least December 2011, when the Royse City city council approved the annexation of 494.82 acres in the planned subdivision about one mile east of Farm-to-Market Road 35 and north of Hunt County Road 2526, one of three conditions called for in legislation for Bearpen Creek’s municipal utility district.
At that time, plans called for the development of about 3,000 homesites, but organizers said that it may take 15 years.
