At least one, and maybe more, new businesses are expected to be coming to Hunt County in the near future, and the Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to make arrangements for potential tax abatements for the companies during today’s regular session scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Under new business the commissioners are scheduled to adopt a resolution to establish guidelines and criteria governing tax abatement for economic development prospects in the county.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the resolution is adopted and updated on a regular basis, especially when there is the potential for industries which can be covered under the tax abatement process to come to Hunt County, which is the case currently.
“There are several planned in Greenville and in Commerce,” Ray said.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet with Ray under an executive session as part of today’s meeting concerning the abatement guidelines and also under Texas Government Code 551.087 “regarding (1) Commercial or financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have locate, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body is conducting development negotiations; (2) Deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect.”
The projects are being identified by code names as negotiations continue between county officials and the businesses.
Two businesses are listed under today’s executive session, Project Mass and Project Diamond.
Should the commissioners take action on any of the items listed under the executive session, it would return to the regular agenda in order to do so.
