The Hunt County Commissioners Court has some work to do today, before being able to take a break for Thanksgiving, including a potential contract with a volunteer fire department and signing off on an possible agreement with a economic development prospect.
Today’s regular session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Among the action items on the agenda, the commissioners are scheduled to consider the approval of Hunt County Fire Protection Agreement Contracts. Last month, the commissioners approved contracts with the Greenville, Commerce, Lone Oak, Tawakoni, Tawakoni South, Quinlan, Cash, Union Valley, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Merit, Wolfe City and Campbell fire departments.
The new agreements provide double the financial assistance for the county’s volunteer fire departments and in exchange will require the departments to provide more detailed reports of their calls and expenses.
The Quinlan Fire Department was the only one to not reach a guideline set by the county of responding to 75% of the calls to which it was dispatched during the previous 90 days, instead only responding to 61% during the period.
Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said at the time the issue was due to staffing at the department.
County Judge Bobby Stovall offered to place the department on probation for 30 days under the existing contract to have time to increase the response levels.
The commissioners are also scheduled to meet with County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray in executive session today under Texas Government Code 551.087, “regarding (1) Commercial of financial information that the governmental body has received from a business prospect that the governmental body seeks to have locate, stay, or expand in or near the territory of the governmental body is conducting development negotiations; (2) Deliberate the offer of a financial or other incentive to a business prospect.”
The projects under consideration by the commissioners, Mass and Diamond, are being identified by code names as negotiations have continue between county officials and the businesses.
Should the commissioners court take any action on the businesses, it would return to regular session to do so.
