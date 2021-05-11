The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to sign off on the election results which produced the first government of the county’s newest municipality — the Town of Poetry.
The commissioners are scheduled to canvass the returns from the May 1 election during the regular session starting at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville.
The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners also are expected to receive a proposal from MTG Greenville, LLC in regards to the Poetry’s voting map.
The Town of Poetry was created during the November general election and on May 1 voters approved the community’s first council.
Tara Senkevech was chosen at the first Mayor of Poetry, with 276 votes (64.04%) to Chad David Dalida’s 155 votes (35.96%).
Winning the race for Aldermen were Terry Fowler, Tom Anderson, Mike Jaffee, Brian S. Vinson, and Simeon White.
Voters approved the incorporation of Poetry as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas, with 422 ballots in favor (73.01%) to 156 votes in opposition (26.99%).
Following the November election, it was determined one of the borders designated for the Town of Poetry crossed into the extraterritorial jurisdiction, known as the ETJ, of the City of Terrell.
County City Attorney Daniel Ray told the commissioners the new town’s official lines would need to be adjusted accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.