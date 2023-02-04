Hunt County commissioners are looking at purchasing real estate, but what property and where its located are being kept confidential for now
At the close of Tuesday’s regular meeting agenda, the commissioners convened into a closed-door executive session that lasted just over an hour.
Upon returning to the open meeting, County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county was considering the purchase of property.
“We discussed about negotiating for some real estate, some real estate contracts,” Stovall said of the subject of the executive session,.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steven Harrison then made a motion to authorize Stovall to enter into a contract or contracts “for the purchase of land for future county facilities” and to up to $50,000 in earnest money to be part of the negotiations.”
The measure passed on a unanimous vote.
Stovall was asked Friday about the decision.
“I can’t talk about it right now,” Stovall said. “We’re trying to get some property under contract.”
Stovall said releasing details of the information could impact the cost of the property under consideration.
