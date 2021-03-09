With just weeks left before the May 1 elections, the Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to make a big change in how voting is handled on a local level, by eliminating the Elections Administrator position,
The commissioners are also scheduled during today’s session to approve a separation agreement for current Joint Elections Administrator Jose Martinez.
The regular session is set to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
Martinez was appointed to the position in July 2018 to succeed Mina Cook. who was appointed as the county’s first administrator in September 2003, although she already had plenty of experience, having been involved with elections in Hunt County since 1982.
Cook was enlisted in May 2019 to assist Martinez with a comprehensive review that month’s elections, which also resulted in the creation of an expanded elections commission to oversee future elections in the county.
Hunt County voters turned out in record numbers to cast ballots for the November 2020 elections. The turnout was so heavy, with almost 13,000 people voting on election day, that the initial results weren’t even released until early the next morning Even so, there were no reports of any long lines during the day at any of the polling locations in Hunt County.
The commissioners are scheduled today to issue an order, abolishing the position of Joint Elections Administrator and appointing County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzweig to serve as Voter Registrar and hire Shelly Ash as Elections Coordinator.
April 1 is the last day to register to vote for the May 1 elections. Early voting is scheduled April 19-27.
