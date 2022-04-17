The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve tax abatement agreements with two proposed manufacturing plants in Commerce.
The commissioners made it clear that the agreements were for added value planned for the future and would not apply to the current value of the properties under consideration.
One abatement involves NEXUS Commerce Properties LLC for real property and business personal property at 400 Maple St. in Commerce, site of the former Covidien plant.
“It has been vacant since 2013 when we lost approximately 340 employees,” said Commerce Economic Development Director Bonnie Hunter.
The project was initially announced in August 2021. Nexii Building Solutions Inc., a green construction technology company, is in partnership with NEXUS2 LLC, which is operated by John Wolfington and Dan Metzler of Pennsylvania.
The Commerce operation is expected to produce green building and retrofit products.
Hunter said anyone who has seen a Starbucks knows the type of products that will be made.
“They make pre-fab walls, anywhere from 12 to 24 inches thick,” Hunter said. “They’re huge.”
The Commerce EDC did not provide assistance for refurbishing the abandoned building, but it did agree to help with rehabilitation of a rail spur to the facility.
The company was originally expected to bring 200 manufacturing jobs to the community, but because the process has been postponed, NEXUS intends to add 50 jobs in the first year, 100 jobs in the second and will employ 200 by the third year and for the remainder of its operations, Hunter said.
“It is what Commerce needs,” Hunter said. “We need it drastically.”
The county’s abatement, approved unanimously, amounts to 50% of the added value to the property for 10 years.
Commissioners also considered an agreement between the county and OEP Inc. for real property at 116 Maple St. in Commerce and with Huaru Group Holding Inc. for business personal property at the location.
The site is currently the Zurn Pex building, formerly U.S. Brass, said Hunter.
Zurn has agreed to lease a portion of the facility, 65,000 square feet, to OEP and Huaru for the construction of plumbing pipe.
Zurn has already made $1.8 million in renovations to the facility, and Hunter said OEP and Huaru intend to add $4.7 million in improvements to accommodate two new production lines.
Commerce City Attorney Jay Garrett mentioned that Huaru intends to bring in employees from its base in China to manufacture the piping.
The Commerce City Council voted in October on a tax abatement agreement and creation of a reinvestment zone for the company.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the abatement, which will involve separate agreements with OEP and Huaru.
