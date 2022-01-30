It took longer than expected, but the last of Hunt County’s fire departments has been presented with a potential new contract.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to award the Quinlan Fire Department with a new agreement, which would provide it with additional funding from the county.
The commissioners approved Hunt County fire protection agreements in October with the Greenville, Commerce, Lone Oak, Tawakoni, Tawakoni South, Quinlan, Cash, Union Valley, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Merit, Wolfe City and Campbell fire departments.
The Quinlan Fire Department was the only one to not reach a guideline set by the county of responding to 75% of the dispatch calls during the previous 90 days, instead, the Quinlan department responded to only 61% during the period.
The department has since met the criteria, but County Judge Bobby Stovall said there were still some conditions that had to be met.
“We added some red line stuff,” Stovall said of the agreement, which would cover six months, rather than the one-year contracts presented to the other departments.
Should the Quinlan Fire Department not live up to the conditions, Stovall said “we can give you a 30-day notice to terminate the contract.”
Stovall said he expects all of the departments to work together and avoid any infighting that reportedly has occurred.
The county’s dispatcher has been notified that the Quinlan Fire Department should be included on fire and emergency calls in Quinlan.
“Cash will be the first to be called,” Stovall said, noting the department had reached a separate contract with the City of Quinlan. “You (Quinlan Fire Department) will be the second to be toned out.”
The new contract goes into effect on Feb. 1 and is pending while awaiting Quinlan Fire Department’s formal acceptance.
The new agreements provide double the financial assistance to the county’s volunteer fire departments. In exchange, department will be required to provide more detailed reports of their calls and expenses.
