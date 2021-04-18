The Hunt County Commissioners Court has begun the process of replacing and repairing the windows at the Hunt County Courthouse.
But it will not be an easy fix, due to the courthouse being listed under the National Register Of Historic Places.
“Because it is a historical courthouse, we have to meet all these regulations,” County Judge Bobby Stovall said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The need to fix the windows is not up for debate, as the windows have been deteriorating due to their age. The current courthouse opened in 1929.
“They all leak air and water and a lot of them have water leaks with them,” Stovall said.
“In my office there is a window that has completely shattered,” agreed Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin.
The commissioners had wanted to start the effort about a year ago, but then came COVID-19, which resulted in the courthouse being closed to the public for months.
“So we had to put in on the back burner, because we couldn’t let the people in the courthouse we needed to do the work,” Stovall said, adding that during the interim the contractor which had been preferred passed away and his company closed.
Stovall said the county’s architects and Maintenance Director Chris Kilmer had side chosen TWR Construction Services, who will be paid $8,475 to do a mock-up proposal for the project.
“They are going to remove one window on the bottom floor,” Stovall said.
The window would be repaired and renovated according to historic specifications and then replace it, to see exactly what would be required for all of the building’s other windows.
Stovall said that would allow the architects to come up with a plan so that the commissioners could go out for bids on the entire courthouse.
“Because until then, we won’t know what we don’t know,” he said.
Stovall said a representative with the Texas Historical Commission is expected to review the mock-up proposal next week to give the agency’s approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.