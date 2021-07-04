Hunt County has the best county clerk in the State of Texas, at least for now.
Unfortunately, current County Clerk Jennifer Lindenzeig has announced she is stepping down from the post and the commissioners are scheduled Tuesday to name an interim for the possession.
Lindenzweig was awarded the title of County Clerk of the Year for the State of Texas 2021-2022 by The County & District Clerks’ Association of Texas. The award was presented on June 9 in Amarillo during the 126th Annual Conference.
Lindenzweig has represented Hunt County and the Clerks’ Association serving on the Executive Board and as President of the Association, serving on several association committees and serving on the Board of Directors for the Texas Association of Counties. She was appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas as a liaison member of the Judicial Council of Information Technology and to serve on the JCIT Orders Subcommittee.
Lindenzweig has served Hunt County the past 23 years and was elected to serve as the County Clerk beginning January 2011.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet for a special session Tuesday to interview Becky Landrum, who currently serves in the county clerk’s office, and then to appoint a Hunt County Clerk to fill the position until it can be considered during an upcoming election.
The commissioners are also scheduled to possibly consider issues concerning the upcoming county budget during old business during the meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
