ROCKWALL – Rockwall County Clerk Jennifer Fogg has a message for property owners:
Property fraud is real, it’s on the rise, and it can cause devastating financial consequences.
“Most people don’t think that there are criminals like this who can take their homes out from underneath them or put a fraudulent lien against their property,” Fogg told the Herald-Banner last week. But in her capacity as Rockwall County clerk, she’s had firsthand experience with the work of nefarious actors.
Property and mortgage fraud is among that nation’s fastest growing white-collar crimes. “It is happening and it’s growing at a rate of 12.5% per year according to the FBI. And that was a couple years ago,” Fogg said.
That’s why she’s spreading the word about a free county program launched in October 2021 designed to foil would-be fraudsters by alerting property owners by phone or email whenever a document related to their property is filed at the Rockwall County Clerk’s Office. Once notified, the property’s rightful owner can verify if the activity is legitimate or if someone is attempting to commit property fraud.
Hunt County Clerk Becky Landrum said Monday that she was aware of the situation with property fraud and that she intends to discuss the property fraud program with Fogg
Fogg cited an example of a homeowner on in Rockwall who began receiving mail addressed in someone else’s name.
“The next thing you know, he has trades coming to his home wanting to install solar panels,” she said. The homeowner was visited by a home inspector, a cleaning service, and a survey crew. “They were doing this right under his nose,” Fogg said.
Fortunately, the man contacted her office and informed her about the suspicious activity. Fogg verify his homeownership, and he was able provide her with contact information about the individuals connected to the unusual events.
“I contacted them and I let them know that we’re suspicious about the activity, and they sent me a buyers’ notification of termination of contract,” she said.
Then there’s the case of alleged property fraudster William Baldridge of Dallas who was indicted in 2021 on allegations of fraudulently transferring the titles of 20 homes in Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties to companies he controlled. Prosecutors say the stolen properties are valued at more than $1.6 million.
“It’s happening,” Fogg said of property fraud, “and we’re trying to get the point across that we’re trying to deter and prevent it because we care about the citizens.”
Since October 2021, nearly 900 people in Rockwall County have signed up for the Property Fraud Alert program administered by Fidlar Technologies. Since October 50 alerts have been sent out to property owners, according to Fogg.
However, she wants to see many more Rockwall County property owners take advantage of the free program.
“We don’t anyone to lose their home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.