The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to take the next step in launching the effort to provide improved communications services for the county’s law enforcement and first-responders.
The commissioners are scheduled today to hire a consultant for the future installation of radio towers in the county.
The City of Greenville, meanwhile, is seeking the public’s input on plans to build two new communications towers inside the city.
The commissioners are to meet at 10 a.m. today in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
Among the action items on the agenda, commissioners intend to approve a contract with Trott Communications for radio tower consulting.
In late August, commissioners voted to award a county contract to L3Harris, which had been vying for the bid along with Motorola Solutions, the company the City of Greenville chose for communications services.
The county’s agreement with L3Harris is for just over $6 million for 10 years. However, the county will receive a $1.4 million discount for joining in with Van Zandt County’s radio system. It also will receive three years of covered maintenance. So the overall cost to the county will be about $4.1 million.
The county is considering the possibility of adding antennas to the top of Whitley Hall on the Texas A&M – Commerce campus and atop the City of Quinlan water tower. Another possibility could be to share towers used in Kaufman and Rockwall counties.
On June 28 the Greenville City Council chose to accept a 10-year, nearly $11 million contract with Motorola for a new radio system for public safety and other city departments.
The city is currently seeking public comment on the installation of wireless telecommunications projects at Fire Station No. 3, at the entrance to the Greenville SportsPark, 3601 Leo Hackney Blvd.; and at the Greenville Police Department and Municipal Courts building, 3000 Lee Street. Each of the self-supported towers are expected to be 190-feet tall.
Comments regarding the potential effects to historic properties may be submitted to Andrew Fleming, 8610 Washington Blvd., Suite 217, Jessup MD 20794, by calling 301-776-0500 or by email at afleming@aec-env.com
The commissioners are also scheduled today to make the returns from the Nov. 8 general election official. Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash will be on hand to help conduct the canvass of the election, in which 30,062 ballots were cast, representing 46.65% of the county’s 64,437 registered voters.
Voters overwhelmingly approved a senior citizen tax freeze for Hunt County residents; however, a proposed bond issue for the Greenville Independent School District lost by a narrow margin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.