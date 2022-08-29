A public hearing is scheduled Tuesday on the proposed Hunt County budget, which includes the fifth straight reduction in the county’s property tax rate.
The proposed tax rate adheres to the No New Revenue rate and is expected to raise the same property tax revenue as the current fiscal year.
The commissioners are also scheduled to vote on approving the budget and tax rate during a special session starting at 10 a.m.Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be streamed at on the county’s web site at huntcounty.net
County Judge Bobby Stovall has proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of $36.1194 per $100 valuation for fiscal 2022/23, which compares to the current $42.8379 cents per $100 valuation for fiscal 2021/22.
If approved, this will be the fifth straight year the rate has been reduced and would be a drop of more than 21 cents when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation in effect in 2004, the high water mark for the county tax rate.
Because of new property coming onto the tax roll, the proposed budget does rely on more revenue from property taxes over the current budget by $2.36 million or 6.53%. Of that, just under $2 million will be revenue raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at https://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget.
